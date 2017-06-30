South Africa

Court dismisses application to acquit two of accused in Panayiotou murder trial

30 June 2017 - 13:38 By Kathryn Kimberley
Suspects Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko in the High Court on June 29, 2017 in Port Elizabeth.
Suspects Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko in the High Court on June 29, 2017 in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Werner Hills

Peter Daubermann‚ the lawyer representing Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko‚ had brought an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for his clients’ discharge due to a weak state case.

Cellphone evidence too weak to convict Panayiotou 'co-conspirators' - defence

A lawyer for two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou believes there is not enough evidence before court to convict his clients ...
News
1 day ago

State closes its case in Panayiotou murder trial

The state closed its case in the mammoth Panayiotou murder trial on Tuesday morning.
News
3 days ago

Daubermann had argued that the only evidence connecting Nemembe and Sibeko to the planning of the commission of the offence was cellphone evidence‚ something which he did not believe to be reliable.

The application was vehemently opposed by state advocate Marius Stander‚ who said the accused did not explain why they were in constant communication with suspected triggerman Sizwezakhe Vumazonke.

In addition‚ Nemembe’s handset placed him at the scene of the murder.

Judge Chetty dismissed the application and said he would give reasons for his ruling at a later stage.

The case was meanwhile postponed to September 26 for the defence to present its case.

Christopher Panayiotou is accused of hiring hitmen to kidnap and kill his wife in April 2015.

- HeraldLIVE

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'