It was possible that Karabo Mokoena was alive when her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe put a tyre around her‚ doused her with petrol and pool acid before setting her alight in a ditch in Lyndhurst in April‚ the Johannesburg High Court heard on Friday.

Delivering his arguments‚ prosecutor John Metswamere told the court that Mantsoe had practically pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice when he confessed to burning her body.

Through his affidavit‚ Mantsoe had informed the court that he had destroyed Mokoena’s body after finding that she had committed suicide in his Sandton apartment.