KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man.

A Newcastle policeman died in hospital on Thursday night after he was stabbed by a man brandishing a spear in Madadeni on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Sascha Naidoo had been trying to arrest the man who had earlier stabbed and assaulted a woman in the township. The 45-year-old policeman was rushed to hospital and the suspect was overpowered by more police officers who descended on the scene.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major General Bheki Langa‚ expressed his shock at the killing.

“The member died in the line of duty when he was needed the most. He was performing his duty to protect and serve the community of Madadeni when he was attacked‚” he said.

“I strongly condemn the killing of police officers and it is a concern to us. The community must stand up and get involved in stopping this kind of attack. I sincerely send my condolences to the family‚ friends and his colleagues for the pain they suffered."

- TimesLIVE