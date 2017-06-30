South Africa

KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man

30 June 2017 - 14:08 By Jeff Wicks
KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man.
KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man.
Image: Facebook

A Newcastle policeman died in hospital on Thursday night after he was stabbed by a man brandishing a spear in Madadeni on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Sascha Naidoo had been trying to arrest the man who had earlier stabbed and assaulted a woman in the township. The 45-year-old policeman was rushed to hospital and the suspect was overpowered by more police officers who descended on the scene.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major General Bheki Langa‚ expressed his shock at the killing.

“The member died in the line of duty when he was needed the most. He was performing his duty to protect and serve the community of Madadeni when he was attacked‚” he said.

“I strongly condemn the killing of police officers and it is a concern to us. The community must stand up and get involved in stopping this kind of attack. I sincerely send my condolences to the family‚ friends and his colleagues for the pain they suffered."

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. Police find tennis star Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash World
  2. Two die in Cape Town's gangsta paradise News
  3. Gauteng premier's office on fire South Africa