Mob attacks top journalists

"My intention was to go to check if Peter was alright because he's a columnist for Business Day. Upon my arrival, I took out my cellphone to take a photograph of the protesters and they just went nuts," said Cohen.

"The police separated us and then Peter came out so it was clear he was OK. I decided not to inflame the situation so I left."

Bruce said he had no doubt that the attack was linked to an opinion piece that appeared in Business Day yesterday in which he wrote that he had been targeted by the Gupta family for writing articles critical of them.

There was a passing mention of Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama in the column.

Tiso Blackstar Group, formerly Times Media, which publishes Business Day, said: "We are appalled by the attempted intimidation of Peter Bruce. It is an outright threat to journalism that we should not laugh off as [the work of] a handful of lunatics making a noise. It is part of a concerted campaign to intimidate that should be condemned in the strongest terms by anyone who supports the freedom of the press.