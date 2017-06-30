A secondary affidavit‚ filed in response to the investigation officers’ claims that Mantsoe had told officers he killed Mokoena to break a blood covenant bond between the two of them‚ further weakened his case.

In Mantsoe’s initial affidavit‚ he submitted that he had co-operated with the police‚ even leading them to the place where he had burnt her body after finding her dead in his apartment‚ apparently from suicide.

In the secondary affidavit‚ where he challenged the investigating officer’s affidavit‚ he made startling allegations that he had been threatened with violence and thus had led officers to the crime scene.

“This contradicts his initial statement that he fully co-operated from the beginning‚” said Labuschagne.

He also found that Mantsoe had failed to give exceptional circumstances which would warrant his release from police custody pending the outcome of his trial.

“The court could not find any circumstances out of the ordinary‚” said Labuschagne.

“Apart from allegations that the deceased was suicidal‚ there is no evidence proving the suicide.”

He stressed that the onus lay with Mantsoe to prove that the State would not be able to prove the allegations leveled against him. He had not done this.

“The state has shown a prima facie case that this was most likely premeditated murder‚” Labuschagne said. Labuschagne did not respond to the defence’s argument that he was a businessman with interests in South Africa.

Instead‚ he highlighted that Mantsoe‚ who is a married father of three‚ had not made any submissions to the court about financially supporting his estranged wife or children.

Mantsoe faces a Schedule Six offence.

He has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and premeditated murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.