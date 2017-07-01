South Africa

Alleged drug dealer bust with drugs worth R1.7m

01 July 2017 - 16:23 By Timeslive
Drugs worth about R1.7-million were seized during the operation.
Drugs worth about R1.7-million were seized during the operation.

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man in New Germany near Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly dealing in drugs following an undercover operation that began in April.

Drugs worth about R1.7-million were seized during the operation.

The suspect appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to July 6.

Police said the undercover operation was launched following the widespread distribution of the drug called ‘Mercedes’ in KwaZulu-Natal. Two suspects were arrested in August last year and they are still in custody.

“The hard working members continued with their operation that led to the arrest of this suspect. During the arrest‚ the suspect was found in possession of 34 jaws of crack cocaine and he was taken to place of residence where a search was conducted.

“Hawks members found 17‚000 ecstasy tables and 1 kilogramme of kat powder in his flat. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R1.7 million. The equipment and the vehicle used in the commission of crime were also confiscated‚” said police spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Most read

  1. Treasury flies to SAA's rescue with emergency R2.2bn injection South Africa
  2. 23 foreign nationals arrested in raid on hijacked Joburg inner city buildings South Africa
  3. Big drop in petrol price South Africa
  4. KZN water utility CEO leaves on a clean slate South Africa
  5. UPDATE: Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...