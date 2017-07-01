Alleged drug dealer bust with drugs worth R1.7m

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man in New Germany near Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly dealing in drugs following an undercover operation that began in April.

Drugs worth about R1.7-million were seized during the operation.

The suspect appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to July 6.

Police said the undercover operation was launched following the widespread distribution of the drug called ‘Mercedes’ in KwaZulu-Natal. Two suspects were arrested in August last year and they are still in custody.

“The hard working members continued with their operation that led to the arrest of this suspect. During the arrest‚ the suspect was found in possession of 34 jaws of crack cocaine and he was taken to place of residence where a search was conducted.

“Hawks members found 17‚000 ecstasy tables and 1 kilogramme of kat powder in his flat. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R1.7 million. The equipment and the vehicle used in the commission of crime were also confiscated‚” said police spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.