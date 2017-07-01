Big drop in petrol price

Welcome relief for consumers is that the Department of Energy has announced a massive drop in the petrol price for July.

The price of 95 octane will decrease by 69 cents per litre while that for 93 octane will be reduced by 68 c/l from Wednesday.

Diesel will be 60 cents cheaper and illuminating paraffin 57 cents cheaper per litre‚ it said.

The main reason for the decrease in the petrol price is that the rand strengthened against the US Dollar during the period under review‚ while international prices of petroleum products have also decreased in line with lower crude oil prices.