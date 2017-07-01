South Africa

Man killed in shooting incident in Kempton Park

01 July 2017 - 14:23 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A man “believed to be a suspect” was shot dead in Voortrekker Road in Kempton Park on the East Rand on Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 11am‚ paramedics from ER24 as well as police and metro police attended the scene. Paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting incident remains subject to police investigation‚” he added.

