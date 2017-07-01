South Africa

Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead

01 July 2017 - 14:19 By Timeslive
Image: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Police have foiled a robbery at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Police confirmed the incident‚ saying that one suspect had been shot dead. Suspects have also been arrested.

Further details however were not immediately available.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that a statement would be issued later. Unconfirmed reports said the robbery attempt was at the cargo section at Swissport.

Most read

  1. Treasury flies to SAA's rescue with emergency R2.2bn injection South Africa
  2. 23 foreign nationals arrested in raid on hijacked Joburg inner city buildings South Africa
  3. Big drop in petrol price South Africa
  4. KZN water utility CEO leaves on a clean slate South Africa
  5. UPDATE: Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...