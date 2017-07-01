Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead
01 July 2017 - 14:19
Police have foiled a robbery at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.
Police confirmed the incident‚ saying that one suspect had been shot dead. Suspects have also been arrested.
Further details however were not immediately available.
Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that a statement would be issued later. Unconfirmed reports said the robbery attempt was at the cargo section at Swissport.
