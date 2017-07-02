In a major breakthrough‚ police in Roossenekal outside Groblersdal in Mpumalanga have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of his grandmother in May.

Kgarebe Stephelina Masangu‚ 79‚ was attacked and killed while sleeping in her house by unknown people who used a variety of objects‚ police said on Sunday.

“The police were notified and upon their initial investigations at the crime scene‚ the suspects were alleged to be unknown by the family members.

“The dedicated team of Detectives started their investigations immediately and in no time‚ they cracked the case and uncovered evidence which connected the grandson and another family member following the disappearance of the two after the deceased's funeral‚” police said.

“The police preliminary investigations have further uncovered that the motive behind this incident was a conspiracy to kill the deceased to acquire her property valued [at] millions of rand‚” police added.

“The police manhunt was on since last month until the suspect was arrested while hiding in the Mpumalanga Province and he is positively linked to the case but the remaining suspect who is also a family member‚ is still being sought and an arrest is imminent because the suspect has been identified.

“The suspect will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder and other possible additional charges.

“The police investigations in this matter are still continuing.

“The SAPS Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba‚ commended detectives for the breakthrough made in this case within a short space of time‚” police said in a statement.