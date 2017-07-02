The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is to apply for an urgent interdict to stop Black First Land First (BLF) from harassing and intimidating journalists.

SANEF had given the group‚ which allegedly has links to the Guptas‚ until 12 noon on Saturday to give assurances that it would stop harassing‚ threatening and assaulting journalists‚ however‚ the movement declined.

This followed a protest by about 20 BLF members outside the Parkview home of Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce on Thursday during which he was threatened over an article he wrote about the Guptas. BLF members also assaulted Business Day editor Tim Cohen outside the house.