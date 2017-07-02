Police investigating cause of fire at Musina municipal building

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a municipal building in Musina in Limpopo on Saturday night.

“It is alleged that part of Municipal Offices caught fire last night in a section of the housing department office but the fire was extinguished before spreading to the rest of the building‚” a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene had found that only documents and furniture in this office were partially burnt‚ the spokesperson said.

“The motive and cause of this fire is still unknown however police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

“The suspect/s in this matter is unknown and there is no arrest.”