Protests flare up for a second day in Hout Bay

Traffic officials have closed Victoria Road‚ Hout Bay’s main road. There is no access to Hout Bay from Constantia neck or Victoria Road from Llandudno. Chapman’s peak drive will also remain closed.

Protests flared up on Saturday after Imizamo Yethu residents complained that the process to move them back to the area has been delayed for months now.

Three months ago a fire raged through the area displacing thousands. The City has moved them to a temporary site to ensure that Imizamo Yethu is fire-safe before allowing residents back.

- TimesLIVE