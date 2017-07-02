South Africa

Protests flare up for a second day in Hout Bay

02 July 2017 - 13:52 By Petru Saal
Protestors in the streets of Hout Bay, Western Cape.
Image: Esa Alexander

Protest action flared up for a second day in Hout Bay on the Cape Peninsula causing the City to suspend all bus services and closing all main roads into the area.

City of Cape Town media liaison Maxine Bezuidenhoudt said: "We are currently experiencing violent protests in the Hout Bay area. All bus services to Hout Bay are currently suspended.”

Traffic officials have closed Victoria Road‚ Hout Bay’s main road. There is no access to Hout Bay from Constantia neck or Victoria Road from Llandudno. Chapman’s peak drive will also remain closed.

Protests flared up on Saturday after Imizamo Yethu residents complained that the process to move them back to the area has been delayed for months now.

Three months ago a fire raged through the area displacing thousands. The City has moved them to a temporary site to ensure that Imizamo Yethu is fire-safe before allowing residents back.

- TimesLIVE

