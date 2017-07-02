Random breath tests are being piloted on Western Cape roads.

Traffic cops in the Overberg started conducting tests with a handheld breathalyser on Saturday‚ and they will be introduced in the City of Cape Town on July 14 before going countrywide.

Transport MEC Donald Grant said the pilot was based on an Australian model. “Lessons ... were drawn from New South Wales and Victoria‚ where a 20% reduction in alcohol-related traffic injuries was achieved within two years‚” he said.

Testing teams will set up checkpoints at several locations during a shift. Said Grant: “(They) will operate day and night ... over and above normal traffic law enforcement activities.

“As random breath testing is rolled out in the coming months‚ we believe that it will have a positive impact on behaviour on our roads‚ and that more and more people will make the life-saving decision not to drink and drive.”

A television ad has been produced to alert drivers to the rollout of random breath testing.

- TimesLIVE