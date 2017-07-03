It was a blue Monday for those who found themselves in court and on the wrong side of the law after the Vodacom Durban July.

Police officers stationed at the premier horse racing event recorded several arrests on charges ranging from fraud to theft.

Thousands of people descended on the city for the biggest horseracing event in the country.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that officers from various units had been deployed to the race.

"A total of eight suspects were arrested … for various charges like fraud‚ robbery‚ theft and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear today in the Durban Magistrate’s Court‚" she said.

Revellers who had a bit too much to drink and took to the roads were also caught.

According to statistics released by the Ethekwini Metro Police‚ 35 people were arrested at two roadblocks staged on Saturday night.

On Kenyon Howden Drive‚ south of Durban‚ 20 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

At one roadblock‚ a driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 0.95mg/l‚ well over three times the legal limit.

At another roadblock on the beachfront‚ fifteen people were held‚ with the highest recorded driver blowing 1.56 mg/l‚ which is six times over the legal limit.