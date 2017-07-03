Paraglider falls to his death

A man in his thirties fell to his death in a paragliding accident in Centurion.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the accident happened shortly after 5pm on Sunday. When paramedics arrived at the scene they found a bystander performing CPR on the paraglider.

“Paramedics assessed him and found there was nothing they could do for him.He was declared dead on the scene.”

Paramedics could not determine the exact cause of death. An investigation is under way.