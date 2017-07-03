‘Spur bully’ allegedly no stranger to altercations
The white male seen in the footage exchanging angry words with a woman at a Spur eatery at The Glen shopping centre in Johannesburg south‚ to a point where the two end up hurling insults at each other in front of their children‚ has a history of alleged common assault‚ among other alleged crimes.
Police spokesperson Col Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed to TimesLIVE that the person in question had five cases laid against him between June 2005 and November 2011.
“The cases include three of common assault‚ one of malicious damage to property and one of contravention of the Domestic Violence Act‚” he said
Mokgwabone could not go into detail about the nature of the cases but noted that in the case of alleged domestic violence the complainant had the same surname as the accused.
According to police the man‚ whose identity has not been revealed‚ was found not guilty of common assault allegedly committed in November 2011.
The video of the Spur altercation went viral after being posted on Facebook‚ with many criticising the restaurant staff for their lack of action during the incident.
Spur Corporation chief executive Pierre van Tonder declined to comment on this claim.
A week ago Spur management released a media statement saying that they would embark on a nationwide damage control tour following the harm the brand incurred due to the altercation‚ that led to the patron being banned from all Spur franchises.
Announcing the tour‚ Spur Corporation chief executive Pierre van Tonder said: “We have realised that we have not been listening to our customers.
“The altercation . . . and the reaction that followed‚ drove home a powerful message‚ namely that we urgently needed to give attention to the needs and frustrations of our customers. We also have to accept and recognise the sentiments of both the public and our franchisees‚ with regards to our overall handling of the situation.
“We hereby unconditionally apologise to any person or community who has taken exception to our actions and will ensure a fair hearing is conducted prior to judgements being made in future‚” said Van Tonder.
Van Tonder oversees 326 Spur Steak Ranches.
