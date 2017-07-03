“The cases include three of common assault‚ one of malicious damage to property and one of contravention of the Domestic Violence Act‚” he said

Mokgwabone could not go into detail about the nature of the cases but noted that in the case of alleged domestic violence the complainant had the same surname as the accused.

According to police the man‚ whose identity has not been revealed‚ was found not guilty of common assault allegedly committed in November 2011.

The video of the Spur altercation went viral after being posted on Facebook‚ with many criticising the restaurant staff for their lack of action during the incident.