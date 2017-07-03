WATCH: Woman bliksems thief but loses battle for cellphone
03 July 2017 - 14:11
A Cape Town cellphone thief got more than she bargained for when her victim fought back.
CCTV footage shows the thief casually walking past a young woman sitting on the sidewalk.
The woman leaps to her feet and valiantly tries to wrestle her phone from her opponent's grip, but ultimately loses the battle as the thief hops into a getaway vehicle and drives off.
Video credit: Daniel Dekker
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP