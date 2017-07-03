South Africa

WATCH: Woman bliksems thief but loses battle for cellphone

03 July 2017 - 14:11 By Daniel Dekker

A Cape Town cellphone thief got more than she bargained for when her victim fought back.

CCTV footage shows the thief casually walking past a young woman sitting on the sidewalk.

The woman leaps to her feet and valiantly tries to wrestle her phone from her opponent's grip, but ultimately loses the battle as the thief hops into a getaway vehicle and drives off.

Video credit: Daniel Dekker

