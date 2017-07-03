But “better remuneration” was third behind “better working environment” and “better workplace security” when doctors were asked why they wanted to go into private practice. And it was second only to “no suitable posts” among the least important reasons for emigrating.

Working conditions and workplace security were the biggest gripes in the public sector. “The need for a better working environment is the main consideration for over half of the respondents across both the public and the private sector‚” said the researchers.

“From a policy perspective‚ this sends a clear message. Workplace conditions must be considered as an integral part of any initiative to retain doctors in the public sector.”

However‚ doctors’ views on critical areas of the working environment differed sharply in the public and private sectors:

● 61% in the public sector said availability of medicine and supplies was inadequate (10% in the private sector);

● 66% in the public sector said there was a shortage of equipment and infrastructure (20%);

● 48% in the public sector said nursing and other support staff were inadequate (21%); and

● 39% in the public sector said hygiene and management were not of a good general standard (5%).