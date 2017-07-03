She was speaking after sentencing proceedings for her daughter’s killer were postponed on Monday in the Johannesburg High Court for both the defence and State to argue which section of the law would be applicable for Khoza to be sentenced under.

Macumbe suffered almost 40 stab wounds‚ mostly on her neck‚ and was found stuffed in the boot of her own vehicle which was dumped in Malvern‚ Johannesburg‚ in 2014.

Khoza and Macumbe were scheduled to meet that day and had been planning on heading to East Gate.

His version to the court was that his girlfriend at the time‚ Kgomotso Masemola‚ had stabbed Macumbe in a jealous fit of rage after finding her at his Troyville home.

He claimed that Masemola had threatened to harm his daughter if he did not assist her in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of the body.

He obliged.

But this is a version which the court rejected when it found Khoza guilty several months ago.