South Africa

Bottle of petrol found on SABC set raises suspicion of arson

04 July 2017 - 08:16 By Ngwako Modjadji
SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the matter had been reported to the police but declined to comment further.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The discovery of a plastic bottle of petrol at the SABC Morning Live studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, has raised suspicions of a botched arson attack.

The bottle was found on Friday, the same day the offices of the Gauteng and Eastern Cape premiers caught fire.

Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini would not comment.

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle said the fire at his Bhisho offices destroyed important documents that were to form part of investigations into government departments.

He said he had yet to receive a full report on the damage.

"The fire broke out in an office in which we had archived documents to be used in an investigation that is current.

"We have had several instances of the auditor- general revealing irregular expenditure by some departments.

"We are trying to correct that and want to take action through the investigation. This is baffling."

In another incident, Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha's office was flooded last Monday.

The three premiers are said to be backing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC leader.

Mathabatha's spokesman, Kenny Mathivha, said officials found the offices flooded with water when they reported for duty in the morning.

"Somebody left the tap on and when we came back on Monday we found the premier's office flooded," Mathivha said.

"It is human error. It is not like those other offices."

