“In its work focusing on illicit financial flows‚ Corruption Watch has long established the role of supposedly respectable companies who facilitate and sometimes benefit from such unethical and often illegal flows of cash. These companies are equally culpable when they are aware of such illegal transactions and fail to raise any concerns‚” the corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.

It noted that KPMG had been previously accused of bending the rules to satisfy its client‚ notably in relation to having issued a “flagrantly misleading and biased report” smearing then Minister of Finance‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ and the alleged ‘rogue unit’ within SARS.

“The explanation given by KPMG on whether its audit revealed money laundering in the movement of cash from the Free State provincial government‚ via the controversial dairy project‚ to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates and back to Gupta business accounts in South Africa‚ is unconvincing and inadequate‚” Corruption Watch said.

“Equally damning‚” it added‚ “ is the scathing indictment of international consulting group McKinsey’s complicity‚ outlined in the Budlender report‚ regarding their agreement to sub-contract 30% of their Eskom work to Trillion under the guise of ‘supplier development’. This is in spite of their denial of having worked on any projects on which Trillian worked as a sub-contractor to Eskom.”

McKinsey’s unwillingness to co-operate with the Budlender investigation resonated loudly‚ it added.

“Corruption Watch is currently consulting its lawyers regarding McKinsey’s business dealings with Eskom to assess whether to refer their conduct to the criminal justice authorities of both South Africa and the US.”

- TimesLIVE