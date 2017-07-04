“Last night police launched an operation after identifying two residences at AA section and BB section in Umlazi‚ used as hideouts by these criminals."

The gang allegedly targeted shops that sold jewellery and wrist watches. Police recovered wrist watches and expensive perfumes that were taken in some of the robberies.

"The main suspect is positively linked to at least three mall robberies whilst the second suspect was found in possession of goods taken during a fourth robbery. Both men‚ who are in their early thirties‚ will appear in court soon. "

He added that while the arrests did not mean that mall robberies would stop‚ as there were other gangs still operating‚ it was a major step to thwarting criminal elements.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrests.

"The Provincial Mall Robbery Task Team has been working around the clock to trace many of the suspects identified during their investigations. It is only a matter of time before we reel in other suspects involved in various mall robberies. We once again appeal to the community not to buy stolen goods and support these criminal gangs‚” he said.

