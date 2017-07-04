Some of the sex workers operating in Rosettenville have changed their modus operandi and are less brazen about luring customers‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“There is one house where I have seen different women standing outside the house‚” said community leader Godfrey Mtobongwana.

“I’ve seen these women at times being picked up by different vehicles from right outside the house and we suspect that these women may be prostitutes but they are very careful about how they operate‚” he said.

The change comes following raids in February‚ which saw several suspected brothels and drug dens raided and burnt to the ground in the Johannesburg suburb.

Now‚ fewer sex workers have returned to street corners and the brothels remain vacant.

“There really is a big difference‚” said Mtobongwana.

“Drugs are also not so rampant. They are still there but they are at a minimal‚” he said.

In February‚ TimesLIVE met with a group of prostitutes who had occupied a house in a busy street in Rosettenville.