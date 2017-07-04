Rosettenville sex workers change the way they conduct business
Some of the sex workers operating in Rosettenville have changed their modus operandi and are less brazen about luring customers‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
“There is one house where I have seen different women standing outside the house‚” said community leader Godfrey Mtobongwana.
“I’ve seen these women at times being picked up by different vehicles from right outside the house and we suspect that these women may be prostitutes but they are very careful about how they operate‚” he said.
The change comes following raids in February‚ which saw several suspected brothels and drug dens raided and burnt to the ground in the Johannesburg suburb.
Now‚ fewer sex workers have returned to street corners and the brothels remain vacant.
“There really is a big difference‚” said Mtobongwana.
“Drugs are also not so rampant. They are still there but they are at a minimal‚” he said.
In February‚ TimesLIVE met with a group of prostitutes who had occupied a house in a busy street in Rosettenville.
At the time‚ the women were angered that community members had destroyed their property‚ burning their clothes and beds‚ saying all they were trying to do was make a living for themselves.
Since then‚ their cellphones have been off and this particular group of ladies hasn’t been seen around the area.
At least one of the pimps operating in the area has been jailed after standing trial in the Johannesburg High Court.
Eke Ogochukwe‚ a Nigerian who housed an underage girl and used her as a prostitute while feeding her drugs‚ is serving 20 years behind bars.
He was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child‚ living from the earnings of sexual exploitation‚ being an accomplice to rape and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act.
Mayor Herman Mashaba visited the area earlier this year as community members took matters into their own hands‚ claiming back the streets of Rosettenville.
At the time‚ Mashaba declared war on criminals in the area‚ vowing to root out criminal elements.
“Mashaba had deployed a JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) bus and metro officers to come and patrol the area. It was to keep an eye on the community and ensure that nothing happens. The bus left a few months ago and so have many of the metro cops who were around‚” said Mtobongwana.
“That is because things have really been quiet. The only thing that happened was that community members once again targeted another house last month after they returned from a women’s march in Soweto. They burnt clothes and property‚ which they believed belonged to prostitutes‚” he said.
At the time of the February raids‚ the community was told to submit a programme of action to Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane as well as the then Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.
The report is yet to be compiled.
“The delay is because we have been working hand in hand with prosecutors‚ estate agents and banks [regarding to the hijacked houses]. There are a lot of activities which are occupying the leaders but the report is still [being compiled]‚” Mtobongwana added.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP