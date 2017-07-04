Running's a funny old game, isn't it?

Deirdre Larkin breezes through Johannesburg's suburbs most mornings, her white hair buffeted by the wind as she runs her well-trodden 8km training course.

At 85, this retired concert pianist, who began running only in later life, can complete a half- marathon in just over two hours and holds the world record time for her age.

"Before I turned 78, the last time I ran was in college and I was really bad," she said, standing in her home in front of a wall of about 500 medals recognising her athletic feats.

Stopping for selfies with children and to offer her fellow runners encouragement, Larkin has become a major draw at the races she runs.

"As people pass me, because most people pass me, they greet me and say: 'Hello - I saw you on TV!' Otherwise we don't really talk for any length of time because you need your breath," she said after a recent 10km race in Pretoria.

Her late fame as a runner has come as a surprise for the pianist who arrived in South Africa from the UK in 1970. Shortly after 2000, Larkin's doctor diagnosed her with osteoporosis which she was unable to treat with medication or injections.

Then, in 2010, one of her four children briefly moved into her home in Johannesburg - where she has been dubbed the Grande Dame of Randburg.

"My son ran three times a week. I said I would join him. When I started, I was walking three steps, running three steps, walking three steps," she said.

WATCH: "You make your own barriers," says Deirdre Larkin