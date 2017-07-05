'Biased' judge caves in to Bromwell Street residents' pressure

The residents launched an application for Weinkove’s recusal in March over the way he behaved and commented earlier in the case.

At hearings in January and February‚ the judge commented on the transport needs of people who had no income: “What is the point of them being near a school? What is the point of them needing transport? Where are they going to go?” he said.

He later attacked resident Charnell Commando’s evidence as “not expert” because she worked as a kitchen assistant.

Residents felt he was insensitive to the experiences of poor and working class residents‚ and biased against them. “The judge said I’m no expert‚ I’m a kitchen hand‚” Commando said at the time. “But I did more research than the city (council). I hope the judge thinks of us as human beings.”

Weinkove’s conduct was described as “grossly negligent (and) incompatible with or unbecoming the holding of judicial office” in Commando’s official complaint.