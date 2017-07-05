Cheating nurses told to swot again – exams have to be rewritten

Thousands of qualified nurses may have cheated in exams they wrote in May to improve their qualifications.

This experts say could constitute a crisis in the health system - affecting both patients' and doctors’ trust in nurses' honesty and skills.

One ethicist said the nurses should be struck off the roll.

On May 10‚ staff nurses who possess a two-year qualification and already work at clinics and hospitals‚ wrote 1st or 2nd year bridging course exams from a course that qualifies them to become "registered nurses" who earn more and have more responsibilities.