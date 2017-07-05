A foul smell of what seemed like urine and used cooking oil lingered in the air outside the Cape York building in the Johannesburg CBD‚ with heaps of trash and streams of dirty water painting a grim picture of the squalor that the desperate occupants lived in.

On Wednesday‚ seven people living in the dilapidated building with broken windows and cardboard used as makeshift windows lost their lives when a fire broke out.

The deadly blaze started at around 8.30am with some saying it was sparked by a generator which had caught alight.

In the reported 11 minutes that it took firefighters to arrive at the scene‚ building occupants‚ desperate to escape the inferno and choking smoke fumes‚ used blankets and sheets to make their way out‚ tying them to the window frames.