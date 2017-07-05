The project would be driven from the mayor’s office and the plan was to provide long-term rentals‚ he said.

If he did not take over the inner city and provide affordable housing‚ he would be unable to reduce the 300‚000 housing backlog in the country’s economic hub‚ Mashaba said.

If a building belonged to the city‚ or if an owner could not be found‚ he would open it up for proposals. If owners owed the city money and they could not be found‚ he "definitely will expropriate buildings”.

“We cannot afford a situation where I have a good building and next door I have a building that is not taken care of and they owe us as a city‚" Mashaba told Business Day.

Mashaba’s plans comes amid criticism that the Gauteng provincial government has slashed the city’s housing top structures grant. The city received R411 million for housing in 2016-17‚ which was later reduced to R345 million in the adjustment budget. In the 2017-18 budget‚ R145 million was allocated to housing‚ with which only about a thousand units can be built.

Jeffrey Wapnick‚ MD of Octodec‚ said it was encouraging to hear the council might be looking to partner with the private sector on this – while flagging the need for safety first.

He said that in addressing the need for housing‚ "we must ensure that the minimum standards of living are upheld to protect residents".

Just this month‚ Mashaba led a crime prevention operation in the city centre - at Vannin Court and Florence House - which he described as two well-known hijacked buildings.

The operation on July 1 was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service Unit in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ Department of Home Affairs‚ Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the City’s Health and Social Development Departments.

“Hijacked buildings are a major problem in our inner city‚ with our people living in deplorable conditions and being abused by slumlords who extort money from them.

“At Vannin Court‚ a City of Joburg owned building‚ it was found that the occupiers are renting beds in the units from ‘owners’ for amounts ranging from R250 to R1‚200 per person‚” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said operation focused on collecting data on the occupants living in the buildings‚ including sex‚ age and employment status. “Once we are able to find alternative accommodation for the occupants‚ we will be able to close off the buildings.

“I want to see rundown buildings turned into quality low cost housing for our residents and affordable rental spaces for small businesses.

“There has been a historic failure in our City to deal with hijacked buildings. We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city‚” he pledged.