'Hostage drama' that shut down CBD was a false alarm‚ say police

The scene of Wednesday's hostage drama in central Cape Town.
A reported hostage drama that brought Cape Town city centre to a standstill on Wednesday turned out to be a cellphone theft‚ according to police.

Firemen and armed members of a police special task force entered Cash Crusaders on the corner of Long and Strand streets during the suspected siege.

But after the reopening of several streets that had been cordoned off‚ police issued a statement saying all that happened was a “business robbery”.

Spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two suspects entered the shop at 11.47am.

“They threatened employees with a firearm and a knife and ordered them to go to the back of the store. The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.”

