'Hostage drama' that shut down CBD was a false alarm‚ say police

But after the reopening of several streets that had been cordoned off‚ police issued a statement saying all that happened was a “business robbery”.

Spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two suspects entered the shop at 11.47am.

“They threatened employees with a firearm and a knife and ordered them to go to the back of the store. The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.”