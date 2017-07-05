The hijacked building on the corner of Jeppe and Nugget streets consists of 11 floors‚ with dirty plastic and clothes hanging from windows.

Seven people died in the blaze‚ one of them perishing after jumping out a window.

Python was among those who have lived in the building for years and says that he feels stranded.

"We don't really know each other. We are so many. We don't pay rent or account to anyone. I didn't know the people who fell. People come and go here‚" he said.

Python said the fire was started by someone who left a candle lit throughout the night‚ while someone else on the scene yelled that he heard a man was using welding tools that started the fire.