One person dies in downtown Joburg fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a downtown Johannesburg building on Wednesday‚ but the death toll could rise as more bodies were found.
Emergency workers said the fire at the corner of Jeppe and Nugget streets was extinguished around 10 am.
Four people were rescued from the Cape York building and treated for smoke inhalation.
Four people have been rescued from building & treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters curretly damping down hotspots.Pic @md_mabelebele pic.twitter.com/McOUvuEhX6— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017
@Karibu_Khanya Cape York building cnr Jeppe & Nugget caught fire, @CityofJoburgEMS assisting injured people @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/WfZqKvYLdZ— Dorothy Mabelebele (@md_mabelebele) July 5, 2017
Building on fire in Johannesburg cbd.#Joburgfire pic.twitter.com/3j60vnHgGN— Chanel tshena (@Chanel_T1) July 5, 2017
Joburg CBD hijacked building on fire. cnr Nugget n Jeppe— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) July 5, 2017
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/xygCInXGfu
Update: During the search of the Cape York building three more bodies were found. Search & Rescue still continuing pic.twitter.com/TLiTMhOPLy— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017
-TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP