One person dies in downtown Joburg fire

05 July 2017 - 11:24 By Timeslive
The burning building on the corner of Nugget and Jeppe street.
Image: Supplied

One person died after a fire broke out in a downtown Johannesburg building on Wednesday‚ but the death toll could rise as more bodies were found.

Emergency workers said the fire at the corner of Jeppe and Nugget streets was extinguished around 10 am.

Four people were rescued from the Cape York building and treated for smoke inhalation.

 

