Now‚ MaButhelezi‚ who is arguably one of Cape York’s longest standing tenants‚ has followed in her brother’s footsteps‚ taking on the position of the lead of the committee for the flats residents.

According to her‚ the building belonged to Mozambican people who left the country several years ago.

She has since been in charge of registering all those who arrived at the building.

One of the residents‚ Jabulani Sibeko‚ said that hundreds of people lived in the building. But MaButhelezi said only 58 had formally been registered with her.

None of them paid rent‚ she said.

Dressed in a white short-sleeved t-shirt and open-toed sandals‚ her dry skin exposed to the cold‚ she said that she‚ her children and grandchild were left with only the clothes on their backs.

Seven of her eight children‚ aged between three and fourteen years‚ were all born in this building. Her seven-month-old grandchild‚ born to her 15-year-old daughter‚ also calls this place home.

“We have lost everything in this fire. Even my stock is gone‚” she said‚ explaining that she had run a small spaza shop inside the building‚ selling mostly tinned food to residents.

MaButhelezi’s business was one of several which operated inside this abandoned building‚ despite it having no electricity and running water. Some residents sold tea and coffee‚ while others sold bread and vetkoek‚

In a bid to salvage anything that she could‚ MaButhelezi earlier ran down the street‚ chasing after a group of young men whom she had seen walking out of the building‚ carrying the metal frame of a bed.

A total of seven people were killed in the blaze.