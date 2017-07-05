South Africa

Special task force intervenes in Cape Town CBD hostage drama

05 July 2017 - 14:20 By Petru Saal
The scene of Wednesday's hostage drama in central Cape Town.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Armed members of a police special task force entered a Cape Town city centre shop on Wednesday as a hostage situation unfolded.

The city centre was brought to a standstill as traffic was diverted and people barred from the vicinity where robbers stormed into Cash Crusaders on the corner of Long and Strand streets.

A tweet from an onlooker appeared to show one of the hostage-takers being arrested. Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that she would provide full details soon.

It was unclear how many people were being held hostage. A witness some hostages had been freed while others remained inside.

