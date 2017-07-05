Special task force intervenes in Cape Town CBD hostage drama
Armed members of a police special task force entered a Cape Town city centre shop on Wednesday as a hostage situation unfolded.
The city centre was brought to a standstill as traffic was diverted and people barred from the vicinity where robbers stormed into Cash Crusaders on the corner of Long and Strand streets.
A tweet from an onlooker appeared to show one of the hostage-takers being arrested. Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that she would provide full details soon.
It was unclear how many people were being held hostage. A witness some hostages had been freed while others remained inside.
Avoid Strand Street in Cape Town, there is currently a robbery and hostage situation underway at Cash Crusaders. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/rk5f9X49qh— Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) July 5, 2017
Word is Cash Crusaders,#StrandStreet #CapeTown..Police telling robbers to come out with hands up.#CrimeMustFall pic.twitter.com/bUCsrhOJpb— Tina (@missTina277) July 5, 2017
If u in Cape Town CBD travel with caution in Strand Street. Robbery in progress at Cash Crusaders with reports of hostage stand off.— Nthabi selemale (@The_RealNthabi) July 5, 2017
All's well that ends well! Well done to the #sapd and #adt! #cashcrusaders #holdup #capetown pic.twitter.com/FjL6OTj1iG— Jolandi (@jolandim) July 5, 2017
Business robbery in progress at cash crusaders Strand street. Over 20 guns trained on front door waiting for the perpetrators to try escape! pic.twitter.com/sbUZUczSkz— paul ingpen (@paulingpen) July 5, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP