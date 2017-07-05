'Suna the life and soul of party'

"Let's get this party started."

That's how Suna Venter's family knew and loved her.

Fun could have been her second name. She loved singing songs with her mother in the kitchen, had "questionable dance moves" and did multiple accents to make people laugh.

Her "enthusiasm", "zest for life" and "fantastic sense of humour" were mentioned frequently at her funeral at the NG Kerk in Fairland, Johannesburg, yesterday.

Venter had cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, for the past few years. She was found dead in her flat last Thursday.

Her family said they believed the stress of reported death threats and the harassment she received for standing up for SABC independence exacerbated her illness.

But the controversy of her being one of eight people fired from the SABC for ignoring a ban on broadcasting protests and then being reinstated by the Labour Court was not mentioned at the funeral.

Instead, memories were shared and her life was celebrated.

Her immediate family, cousins, her boss Foete Krige and Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman spoke about her "love for life" and "lief vir gesels" [love of chatting].

Her brother Wilhelm said he was in a pub the first time Suna went on air: "I got close to a fist fight when I demanded we switch to the SABC in the middle of a soccer match. We all watched the news that night to live cheers from complete strangers."

He ended by saying to his sister: "I wish for you - that there is chocolate mousse and cheesecake in heaven, that you know how much we loved you. That you realise how proud we were of you, not for what you did but for who you were."

Her father, Phillip, said her family had cried as much as they had laughed remembering their daughter and sister in the past few days.

After the funeral he said: "She was a special, special child because she was so enthusiastic, so full of life, so full of zest and so driven by causes. She was the soul of the party. She kept all of us together with her sense of humour."

Sooliman, who took Venter to Gaza with Gift of the Givers, paid tribute to her passion for people in need and refugee children.

When she was stopped by her manager at SABC from going to Syria in 2013 because it was believed the war, bombs and missiles would stress her out and exacerbate her heart condition, she took annual leave and went later at her own expense.

Sooliman said she was a journalist who did not just care about the facts but cared about people.

Her mother would say to her at stressful times: "Kom ons los alles en maak 'n gastehuis in die Karoo.maak die lekerste koffee - jy skryf 'n boek and ons is bekommerd oor niks." [Let's leave everything and start a guesthouse in the Karoo.make delicious coffee - you write a book and we won't worry about anything].

Suna would answer: "Dit werk nie so nie. Die fight is nie klaar nie." [It doesn't work like that. The fight is not over yet].

Her sister Tessa quoted one of Suna's favourite fictional characters, Anne of Green Gables, who said: "One can't stay sad very long in such an interesting world, can one?" Tessa said: "It is a beautiful world, but we will stay sad for a very, very long time."