If you cannot explain your excessive use of water‚ authorities will come and install a device to restrict the supply to your property in Cape Town.

That is the latest directive issued by city officials to consumers who flagrantly ignore stringent level 4b water restrictions‚ which limit the daily use of water to less than 87 litres per person.

“There is definitely room to save more water‚ especially if one looks at the high users‚” said mayor Patricia de Lille.

“So many of our residents are super savers and of course they must please continue to think of creative ways to save more water … but for those who continue to ignore our warnings and the law‚ we will be limiting their supply.”

De Lille said city officials would engage with excessive water consumers.

“Where they cannot reasonably explain the need for the excessive use‚ in accordance with level 4b restrictions‚ we will restrict the water flowing to their property.”

The mayor will focus on car washes and taxi associations on Thursday to raise awareness about the incorporation of waterless products in their businesses.

Stringent water restrictions prohibit the use of drinking water for washing cars‚ unless a special exemption has been granted.

“Businesses who do not have exemptions need to help us to save water by using other products to reduce their consumption but which still enables them to keep their businesses going‚” De Lille said.