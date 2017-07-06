South Africa

Government blue light escort in accident near Unisa: reports

06 July 2017
A large motorcade of government vehicles was reported to have struck a motorcyclist in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon‚ according to witnesses. While people stated it had a presidential emblem on the door‚ President Jacob Zuma was not in the vehicle as he is out of the country.

It is unclear if any senior government official was being transported at the time.

No official statement has been made and details of the incident are still unknown.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson‚ Isaac Mahamba‚ declined to comment and referred all questions to President Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga.

Ngqulunga said: “President Zuma is in Germany as we speak. He left South Africa last night. As I am speaking to you‚ I am in Hamburg‚ in Germany where the President is attending a G20 Summit. I can't tell what happened in that incident because I’m with the president here. What I can tell you is that President Zuma was not part of the cars you are referring to. I don’t even know who was being transported by those cars. The best people you can speak to is the SAPS.”

