Government blue light escort in accident near Unisa: reports
A large motorcade of government vehicles was reported to have struck a motorcyclist in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon‚ according to witnesses. While people stated it had a presidential emblem on the door‚ President Jacob Zuma was not in the vehicle as he is out of the country.
It is unclear if any senior government official was being transported at the time.
No official statement has been made and details of the incident are still unknown.
One of Zuma's Presidential protection vehicles hit a person in pretoria,somebody pls di, I just drove by the scene...as u enter into R21— Puut' Ty (@Puuuty2) July 6, 2017
Pretoria ==> RT @KgotlaSebego @TrafficSA crash on Nelson Mandela near Unisa. Looks like VIP motorcade - Probably Presidential 10 black BMWs— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 6, 2017
The Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson‚ Isaac Mahamba‚ declined to comment and referred all questions to President Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga.
Could also be two pedestrians and TMPD motorcycle on side of the road. https://t.co/AQgMHlcOKa— Marius Redelinghuys (@MariusMR) July 6, 2017
Must be JZ or CR. The cars had the presidential protection unit logos on the door. Lots of bodyguards surrounded the one minibus.— Willie Venter (@Willie_Venter) July 6, 2017
Ngqulunga said: “President Zuma is in Germany as we speak. He left South Africa last night. As I am speaking to you‚ I am in Hamburg‚ in Germany where the President is attending a G20 Summit. I can't tell what happened in that incident because I’m with the president here. What I can tell you is that President Zuma was not part of the cars you are referring to. I don’t even know who was being transported by those cars. The best people you can speak to is the SAPS.”
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP