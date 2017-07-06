South Africa

House fire kills man‚ injures five others in Rustenburg

06 July 2017 - 07:53 By Timeslive
File photo of a firefighter.
File photo of a firefighter.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Firefighters discovered a man’s body in a room after dousing a house fire that left five other people with burn injuries in Rustenburg‚ North West.

The man was declared dead on the scene on Wednesday night.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the house in Hamilton Road just after 10pm as firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

“When firefighters later walked through the home‚ they found the body of a man lying inside one of the rooms. Unfortunately‚ the man had already succumbed to his multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for him and they declared him dead‚” he said.

Paramedics treated five other patients. One man and a woman sustained burn wounds over most of their bodies and were in a critical condition. Three other people had moderate burn wounds.

“One critically injured patient was later airlifted by a medical helicopter to a private hospital in Johannesburg while the four others were transported to nearby hospitals.

“The cause of the fire is unknown but all relevant services were on scene to begin their investigations‚” said Meiring.

Most read

  1. The zero heroes making a splash amid Cape Town's drought News
  2. Cape Town water guzzlers to be 'throttled' South Africa
  3. From eating snakes to taking your money - SA's controversial pastors South Africa
  4. House fire kills man‚ injures five others in Rustenburg South Africa
  5. Strike threat to feeding time at Pretoria Zoo South Africa

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
Seven dead as building burns in downtown Johannesburg