'I told him I was not comfortable with that' - Gupta brothers accused of sexual harassment

Three women have spoken out about their personal experience - or knowledge about - alleged sexual harassment while working for the Gupta brothers.

One of the allegations surfaced in widely leaked emails‚ the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and Scorpio reported on Thursday.

The leaked emails uncovered allegations of harassment by a former personal assistant to Ajay Gupta who only lasted 24 hours in the job after an unsettling business trip.

The woman said she had accompanied Ajay from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

She was told that she was not allowed to use her cell phone at all – not even to inform her husband that she had arrived safely.