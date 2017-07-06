Three of the five men arrested in connection with the murder and house robbery of a Northcliff family have abandoned their bail application.

Lesley Mokgadi‚ 35‚ Robert Maluleke‚ 28‚ and Japan Malatjie‚ 28‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court was to hear the men's bail application‚ but they elected to abandon it.

They have now joined their co-accused‚ Lechani Mlambo‚ 28‚ and Lucky Ligege‚ 36‚ who were denied bail on Wednesday.

The men are all back in court on August 15 to allow for further investigations