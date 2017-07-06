South Africa

Northcliff family murder suspects abandon bail bid

06 July 2017 - 11:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Greg‚ 57‚ Melanie‚ 51‚ and Rakiel Naidoo‚ 23‚ disappeared from their home in Northcliff . File photo.
Image: Facebook

Three of the five men arrested in connection with the murder and house robbery of a Northcliff family have abandoned their bail application.

Lesley Mokgadi‚ 35‚ Robert Maluleke‚ 28‚ and Japan Malatjie‚ 28‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court was to hear the men's bail application‚ but they elected to abandon it.

They have now joined their co-accused‚ Lechani Mlambo‚ 28‚ and Lucky Ligege‚ 36‚ who were denied bail on Wednesday.

The men are all back in court on August 15 to allow for further investigations

They face murder‚ kidnapping‚ theft and house robbery charges.

Greg‚ 57‚ Melanie‚ 51‚ and Rakiel Naidoo‚ 23‚ disappeared from their home in Northcliff‚ Johannesburg‚ after the robbery earlier this month.

Police later found three burnt bodies that were believed to be theirs in Centurion.

Initially six men were arrested in connection with the case‚ but charges were withdrawn against the sixth man due to a lack of evidence.

The suspects were found in possession of a Toyota Quantum minibus and a Mercedes Benz‚ together with stolen household appliances.

