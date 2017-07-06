Seriously wounded 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield drives himself to hospital after drive-by shooting

Cape Town 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was shot in his luxury Audi R8 near Johannesburg’s up-market Melrose Arch complex on Thursday‚ according to reports.

The notorious gangster then tried to drive himself to the nearest hospital‚ but lost control when he arrived and hit three cars‚ police said.

He is in a critical condition.

“There were two people in the car. A 37-year-old man was shot several times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting‚” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Masondo would not confirm several reports identifying the victim as Stanfield but a source involved in investigating him told The Times that it was him.