Seriously wounded man drives himself to hospital after drive-by shooting
A dramatic shoot-out occurred in Melrose Arch‚ Johannesburg‚ at lunchtime on Thursday‚ during which a “well-known” Cape Town man was shot.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at around 1pm.
“There were two people in the car. A 37-year-old man was shot several times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting.”
Masondo said the two men were travelling in a red R8 Audi.
Shooting occurred at Melrose off Ramp and the driver of an R8 managed to drive to Morningside mediclinic he was shot 3...Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, July 6, 2017
It is not known what the man was doing in Johannesburg and where he was travelling to.
The man‚ according to Masondo‚ drove himself to the nearest hospital‚ but lost control when he arrived and hit three cars.
Masondo would not reveal which hospital the man had driven himself to as police fear the shooters will go after him.
“At this stage‚ the police have launched a man-hunt and are looking for the suspects.
“We cannot confirm the identity of the man as he is in a critical condition‚” Masondo said.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP