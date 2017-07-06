South Africa

Seriously wounded man drives himself to hospital after drive-by shooting

06 July 2017 - 16:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A dramatic shoot-out occurred in Melrose Arch‚ Johannesburg‚ at lunchtime on Thursday‚ during which a “well-known” Cape Town man was shot.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at around 1pm.

“There were two people in the car. A 37-year-old man was shot several times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting.”

Masondo said the two men were travelling in a red R8 Audi.

It is not known what the man was doing in Johannesburg and where he was travelling to.

The man‚ according to Masondo‚ drove himself to the nearest hospital‚ but lost control when he arrived and hit three cars.

Masondo would not reveal which hospital the man had driven himself to as police fear the shooters will go after him.

“At this stage‚ the police have launched a man-hunt and are looking for the suspects.

“We cannot confirm the identity of the man as he is in a critical condition‚” Masondo said.

- TimesLIVE

