“I am angered by these robberies and will do all that is within our power to ensure that those responsible for these robberies are brought to book. This is why I will be conducting oversight visits tomorrow to the affected licensing departments to see for myself the state of affairs and to determine what further‚ long-terms steps will be taken by this administration to ensure that these robberies are prevented in future so that our people may get the necessary services they deserve‚” Msimanga said.

In a break-in at Waltloo Licensing Centre on June 1‚ thieves stole seven of the live capturing unit computers used for eye-testing and thumb imprinting; e-Natis system computers; a revenue information management system; and three other computers.

At the same centre on June 20‚ another break-in occurred where security personnel and officials of the City were assaulted and injured by unknown men. The men escorted a security guard to the safe and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The third incident happened at the Centurion Licensing Centre on July 4. The robbers stole computers‚ camera equipment and e-Natis screens.

This robbery prompted an immediate shutdown of the Centurion Licensing Centre to allow the South African Police Services to conduct an investigation without hindrances.

Msimanga said the Waltloo Licensing Centre will still provide collection of drivers’ licences; application for learners’ and driving licences; and testing for learners’ and driving licences. However‚ the centre will not be in a position to render professional driving licence and driving licence renewals until such time as the equipment has been replaced.

The fourth incident happened at the Akasia Licensing centre on June 6.

Thugs tried to break in but fortunately nothing was taken‚ and a quick response by Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS resulted in the arrest of two people.

Msimanga said the public must note that it can use any other licensing centre and is not restricted to the ones in Tshwane.

“The City together with the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department prioritised all security and safety measures to be enhanced speedily to prevent re-occurrence of such incidents. Outside and inside security technology will be upgraded to highest standards. This intervention will be rolled-out to all other Licensing Centres within the City‚” said Msimanga.

