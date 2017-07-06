Thieves cripple Tshwane licensing centres

Key services have been suspended at the two licensing centres in the Tshwane municipality after a series of burglaries in which thieves made off with essential equipment‚ including eye testing and thumb imprint equipment‚ eNatis System Computers and the revenue information management system.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga told journalists in Pretoria on Thursday that the Waltloo and Centurion licence departments that have been hit by burglars would be unable to render professional driving licence and driving licence renewals until the equipment has been replaced.

“From today‚ 6 July 2017 only learner license testing‚ driving license testing and driving license card collection can be sustained... Normalisation of services as soon as is possible‚ are being negotiated‚” he said.

“All stolen computer infrastructure ... fall under the jurisdiction of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport in conjunction with the Driving Licence Card Account Entity (National Department of Transport). The nearest date for resumption of all services will be communicated in future.”

Msimanga said he was angered by the break-ins and that they were doing everything to ensure those responsible were nabbed.

He said he will be conducting oversight visits to the centres to see firsthand the state of affairs and to determine long-term steps to ensure that these robberies were prevented in future.