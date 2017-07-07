Cape gang 'boss' critical after Joburg hit

Alleged Cape Town gang leader Ralph Stanfield was critically ill in intensive care last night after being shot in Johannesburg.

Stanfield, believed to be leader of the 28s gang, was hit up to 14 times when gunmen opened fire on his car, a white Audi R8 with Gauteng numberplates, in Melrose Arch.

It is understood he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at about 1pm yesterday.

"There were two people in the car. A 37-year-old man was shot several times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting," he said.