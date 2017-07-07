“The offer was not accepted‚” said Tshepo Motlhale‚ who is part of the team. A meeting was expected to be held later this afternoon where the residents would be briefed about a plan to move them to the Wembley Stadium near Turfontein. “We are working on a plan to establish a camp outside there because there are no open spaces or facilities which could house them in the city. At the moment‚ our technicians including people from City Power are there to see if this will be a viable option‚” said Motlhale. “But we are doing our best‚” he said.

The scores of residents had spent a second night sleeping on the pavement outside the dilapidated building they fled after the deadly blaze two days ago.

The fire claimed the lives of seven people. One died after jumping out a window of the third floor of the building. Six others died either from smoke inhalation or were burnt by the flames.