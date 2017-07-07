A Limpopo medical doctor accused of dealing in illicit drugs‚ including nyaope and dagga‚ has been suspended by the provincial health department.

Dr Mpho Lekalakala‚ 34‚ was released on R1,000 bail yesterday in the Waterval Magistrate's Court near Elim in Makhado after police arrested him on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Lekalakala was allegedly found in possession of nine sachets of nyaope‚ a plastic bag filled with dagga‚ and two smoking pipes during his arrest.

He was charged with dealing and possession of drugs.

Ngoepe said police officers acted on a tip-off.

Lekalakala‚ who was doing his community service at the Elim Hospital‚ was apparently on leave at the time of his arrest.

