Paramedics attacked after hoax call

07 July 2017 - 18:42 By Gugu Phandle
Ambulance. File photo.
Image: iStock

Two paramedics had a gun pulled on them while they were responding to a call in Nompumelelo Township‚ East London‚ on Friday.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that two crew members‚ a man and a woman‚ were attacked in the township at about 3am. The pair fled the scene unharmed.

Kupelo said an assault case had been opened and that the state was arranging counselling for the paramedics.

Kupelo said the call for help turned out to be a hoax.

