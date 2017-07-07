South Africa

Protesters torch municipal bus over service delivery gripes in Durban

07 July 2017 - 11:14 By Suthentira Govender
A group of about 50 angry protesters blockaded a road in Cato Manor and torched a municipal bus on Friday.
Angry protesters - voicing their disdain over a lack of service delivery - torched a municipal bus in Durban on Friday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill after a group of about 50 people blockaded a road in Cato Manor‚ an impoverished suburb outside the city.

“We can confirm that this morning a group of 50 people blockaded the road‚ complaining about service delivery in the area‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Thulani Zwane.

Police will investigate a case of malicious damage to property and public violence.

“No injuries have been reported‚” said Zwane.

The city and surrounds have been hit by a wave of protests‚ mainly linked to service delivery issues‚ this year.

Last week a truck was petrol bombed on the busy Umgeni Road. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

- TimesLIVE

