Protesters torch municipal bus over service delivery gripes in Durban
Angry protesters - voicing their disdain over a lack of service delivery - torched a municipal bus in Durban on Friday morning.
Traffic came to a standstill after a group of about 50 people blockaded a road in Cato Manor‚ an impoverished suburb outside the city.
“We can confirm that this morning a group of 50 people blockaded the road‚ complaining about service delivery in the area‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Thulani Zwane.
Durban Re Cato Manor protests - Bus alight - Jan Smuts and Buro Crest metro attending waiting for fire dept. @EMERGCONTROL #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/HZNcRjyqF3— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 7, 2017
Police will investigate a case of malicious damage to property and public violence.
“No injuries have been reported‚” said Zwane.
The city and surrounds have been hit by a wave of protests‚ mainly linked to service delivery issues‚ this year.
Last week a truck was petrol bombed on the busy Umgeni Road. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
- TimesLIVE
