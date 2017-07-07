Angry protesters - voicing their disdain over a lack of service delivery - torched a municipal bus in Durban on Friday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill after a group of about 50 people blockaded a road in Cato Manor‚ an impoverished suburb outside the city.

“We can confirm that this morning a group of 50 people blockaded the road‚ complaining about service delivery in the area‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Thulani Zwane.