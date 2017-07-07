Stepfather jailed for beating girl, 5, to death for ‘soiling herself’

An Eastern Cape couple showed no emotion as they were sentenced to prison for killing their five-year-old daughter Kungawo Mabusela because she soiled herself.

At the Mdantsane Regional Court on Thursday, Magistrate Bulelwa Gixana sentenced Siphelo Melfin, 32, to 20 years behind bars for murder and a further three for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently. She sentenced Nosikhumbuzo Mabusela, 28, to three years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

The pair earlier expressed regret for killing the young girl and secretly burying her in her step-grandmother's front garden.

Siphelo told the court that on June 5 last year, he was in the house with Mabusela when he noticed that Kungawo had soiled herself.

He told the court he became angry and assaulted her with a belt. Mabusela tried to intervene, but he did not stop and continued to assault his stepdaughter until he noticed she was unconscious.

Handing down judgment yesterday Gixana described the crime as heinous.

“A child soiling herself is part of growing up and can’t be her signing her own death warrant. She died a gruesome death at the hands of the people who were supposed to love and nurture her,” Gixana said.

